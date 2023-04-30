Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of WAB opened at $97.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $8,201,864.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,618.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $8,201,864.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,618.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $301,727.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,662.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,834 shares of company stock worth $9,306,731. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

