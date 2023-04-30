Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.17.

NYSE JLL opened at $139.04 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $124.74 and a 12 month high of $227.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.43 and a 200-day moving average of $159.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

