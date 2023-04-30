JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $60.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.
About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.
