JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $60.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.