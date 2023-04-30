K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Short Interest Up 57.7% in April

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,609,400 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the March 31st total of 3,556,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNTNF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on K92 Mining from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on K92 Mining from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

K92 Mining Price Performance

Shares of KNTNF stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr. on March 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

