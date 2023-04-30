Kadant (KAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kadant to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Stock Performance

KAI opened at $185.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.00. Kadant has a 1 year low of $154.19 and a 1 year high of $221.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Kadant

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.21%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,364 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $274,641.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $159,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,999.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $274,641.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,960. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

About Kadant

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.