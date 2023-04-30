Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,806 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 132.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

