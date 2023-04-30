Katie Bickerstaffe Buys 90 Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($186.59).
Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 97 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £151.32 ($188.98).
LON MKS opened at GBX 164.35 ($2.05) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.67, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.63. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 170.20 ($2.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 159.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.13.
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.
