Kennametal (KMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Kennametal has set its FY23 guidance at $1.30-$1.70 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.88 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kennametal Stock Performance

NYSE KMT opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.88. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kennametal by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kennametal by 10.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kennametal by 12.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kennametal by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Articles

