Kenneth J. Phelan Acquires 20,000 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 20.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 966,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 119,108 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,592,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 278,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,149,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,492,000 after acquiring an additional 351,093 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

