Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wedbush from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $35.77.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,181.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 64,797 shares of company stock worth $2,259,558. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after buying an additional 104,498 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after buying an additional 120,184 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 736,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,382,000 after buying an additional 82,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

