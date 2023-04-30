KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HXL. TheStreet upgraded Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $72.08 on Friday. Hexcel has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,065.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,722 shares of company stock valued at $676,077. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

