Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Shares Down 3.4%

Kore Potash plc (LON:KP2 – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 2,127,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,533,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Kore Potash Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £23.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kore Potash Company Profile

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. The company focuses on its 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

