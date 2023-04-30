KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Trading 0.6% Higher

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 171.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 1,316.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected, tier-weighted index of companies likely to benefit from China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. OBOR was launched on Sep 7, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

