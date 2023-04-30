Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,905 shares of company stock valued at $17,856,980. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $85.45 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $91.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.68.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

