Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at $73,762,623.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,776,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,762,623.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,249 shares of company stock worth $10,277,346 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after buying an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,762,000 after purchasing an additional 506,212 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,730,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.