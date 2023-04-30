Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Short Interest Up 52.6% in April

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:LMPMY opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

