Leidos (LDOS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Leidos has set its FY 2023 guidance at $6.40-$6.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $6.40-6.80 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Leidos to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LDOS stock opened at $93.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.00. Leidos has a 1 year low of $87.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

