LGI Homes (LGIH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect LGI Homes to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $488.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.69 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 14.17%. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LGI Homes to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $118.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $126.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,239,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares in the company, valued at $63,239,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $836,685.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,204.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,462. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $5,928,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,070,000 after purchasing an additional 62,967 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $4,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 154.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,868 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.