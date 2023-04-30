Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%.
Liberty Broadband Trading Up 6.1 %
NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $84.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.