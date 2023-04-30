Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $84.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 759.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

