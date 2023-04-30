Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LBTYA. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.34.

Liberty Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Liberty Global stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $25.13.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740 in the last ninety days. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Liberty Global by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

