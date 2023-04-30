Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance
Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Liberty TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.30.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.
