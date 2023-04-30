Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Liberty TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRPA. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $79,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 557.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 75,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at $195,000. 41.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

(Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.