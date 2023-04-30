Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Raised to $184.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.20.
Lincoln Electric Price Performance
NASDAQ LECO opened at $167.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $176.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.27 and its 200-day moving average is $154.88.
Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lincoln Electric Company Profile
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.
