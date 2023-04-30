Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) PT Lowered to $25.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 2.0 %

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.36). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 390.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,243,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,114,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

