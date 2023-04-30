Livent (LTHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Livent has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Livent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LTHM opened at $21.85 on Friday. Livent has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

