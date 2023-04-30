Livent (LTHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Livent has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Livent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Livent Trading Down 0.7 %
LTHM opened at $21.85 on Friday. Livent has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.85.
About Livent
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Livent (LTHM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.