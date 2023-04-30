Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.76) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,526,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,558,000 after buying an additional 13,150,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4,791.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,329,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,629,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,073 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $10,095,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,183,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,940 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 0.8 %

LYG opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

Further Reading

