Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 421,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 993% from the average session volume of 38,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Loncor Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$62.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Loncor Gold

(Get Rating)

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

See Also

