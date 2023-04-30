London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.80

London & Associated Properties PLC (LON:LAS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.80 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 17.55 ($0.22). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 315,809 shares.

London & Associated Properties Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £12.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.67 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.82.

About London & Associated Properties

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

