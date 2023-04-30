Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,892 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stifel Financial worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 175.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 72.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.05 per share, with a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,250,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,099,044.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James M. Zemlyak bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,250,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,099,044.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $59.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $68.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

