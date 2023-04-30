Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Calix worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $45.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $77.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $244.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Calix from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Stories

