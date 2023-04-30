Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 135,792 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135,792 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 43.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at $21,885,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARW opened at $114.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $134.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.34.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

