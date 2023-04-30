Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,978 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Insider Activity

East West Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EWBC stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.