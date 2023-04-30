Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.54

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.54 and traded as low as C$0.50. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 32,600 shares changing hands.

Lucara Diamond Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$235.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lucara Diamond had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of C$57.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.0914397 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

