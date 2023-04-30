Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Lumen Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Lumen Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 7.2 %

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,039,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,445,000 after purchasing an additional 937,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,464 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,507,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,703,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,333,000 after purchasing an additional 193,711 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

