Lumen Technologies (LUMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LUMN opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

LUMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 345,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 215,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 399,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,844,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 144,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

