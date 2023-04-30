Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. 27,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 10,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Tarqui and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

