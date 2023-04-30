Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.61

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and traded as high as $7.68. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 28,373 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LUNMF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares downgraded Lundin Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $811.40 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.0665 dividend. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.