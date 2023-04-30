Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.61

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and traded as high as $7.68. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 28,373 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on LUNMF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares downgraded Lundin Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.07.
Lundin Mining Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.57.
Lundin Mining Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.0665 dividend. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
