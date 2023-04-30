Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $29.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 120.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 46.5% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 126,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 40,240 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 50.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 120.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 22.8% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

