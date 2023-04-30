Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives $21.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 98,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 2.8 %

MRVI opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of -0.23.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

