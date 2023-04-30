Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Down 36.5% in April

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the March 31st total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $2.62 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $101.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Martin Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 325,461 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,895,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 70,987 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Further Reading

