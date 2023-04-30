Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.80 and last traded at $31.80. Approximately 2,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

Marui Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.52.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

