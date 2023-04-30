Masimo Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Masimo in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Masimo Stock Up 0.7 %

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $189.14 on Friday. Masimo has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.29 and a 200 day moving average of $158.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Masimo by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $711,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Masimo by 109.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth $53,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.