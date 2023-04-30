Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives $29.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $987,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 220,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.88 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.23% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

