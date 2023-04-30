MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Northland Securities

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXLGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an underperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57. MaxLinear has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $53.65.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $290.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 37.97%. Research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,371,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 489,167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 898.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 369,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,123,000 after purchasing an additional 300,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,452,000 after purchasing an additional 289,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.