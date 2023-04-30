MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Northland Securities

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an underperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57. MaxLinear has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $53.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $290.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 37.97%. Research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,371,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 489,167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 898.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 369,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,123,000 after purchasing an additional 300,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,452,000 after purchasing an additional 289,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.