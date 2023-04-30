Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Lowered to $12.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.83% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MPW. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.
NYSE:MPW opened at $8.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
