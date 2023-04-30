Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Lowered to $12.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MPW. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MPW opened at $8.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.