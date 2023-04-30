Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in April

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance

Meliá Hotels International stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. Meliá Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.