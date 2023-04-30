Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.71.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average is $70.22. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,069,946.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $1,704,930.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,069,946.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $548,409,000 after acquiring an additional 617,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,702,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,110,000 after purchasing an additional 508,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,834,000 after purchasing an additional 456,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after buying an additional 377,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

