MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.89 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. MidCap Financial Investment has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

MidCap Financial Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.43%. This is a positive change from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is currently 353.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at MidCap Financial Investment

MFIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO Tanner Powell sold 8,277 shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $100,068.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,096.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MidCap Financial Investment

