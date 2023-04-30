Mike Prentis Acquires 5,000 Shares of Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) Stock

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) insider Mike Prentis purchased 5,000 shares of Central Asia Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($13,488.20).

Shares of LON CAML opened at GBX 205.50 ($2.57) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £373.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,370.00 and a beta of 1.16. Central Asia Metals plc has a 12 month low of GBX 204 ($2.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 299 ($3.73). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 246.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 249.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is 13,333.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAML. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

