Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.90 and traded as high as C$1.09. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 79,840 shares trading hands.

Mirasol Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$62.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 11.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.75.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,120 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

