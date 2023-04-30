Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $45,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 247.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

CVX opened at $168.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

